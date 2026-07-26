Do you have some CDs lying around? Maybe you found a box of them in storage and are suddenly hit with a wave of nostalgia. These days, it’s ridiculously rare for people to still own a working CD player. Of course, there are exceptions. Anyway, Shanling’s new EC Zero T Max is a feature-packed playback platform audiophiles should look into.

Since the majority of modern households have completely embraced the convenience of music streaming services, a standalone CD player is not exactly a must-have piece of technology. However, the Chinese brand specializes in high-end sound reproduction, which is exactly what this device was engineered for.

We can confidently say that the EC Zero T Max is not just another novelty. Instead, apart from its primary function, it also doubles as a USB DAC and a CD-ripping tool. To pump out high-resolution audio supported by high-power headphones, this bad boy is rocking an upgraded amplifier circuit and a 24-bit R2R DAC architecture.

Another fascinating selling point is Shanling’s use of two aerospace-grade JAN6418 micro-triode vacuum tubes. Much like portable CD players back in the day, it can run on a 5,000 mAh internal rechargeable battery. Approximate playback time is up to 7.5 hours on balanced output and up to 8 hours on single-ended output.

Bluetooth support is also an option, which is by far the most power-efficient mode at up to 20 hours on a full charge. For longer listening sessions, just hook it up to a power source via USB-C. The EC Zero T Max is “now offering an even wider and deeper soundstage, while enjoying a bit of increased transparency across midrange and treble regions.”

Images courtesy of Shanling