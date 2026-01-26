Swedish brand Cords offer a collection of electrical accessories designed to integrate into your home’s interior setup. Unlike unsightly power cords and extension wires, these are design-forward and aesthetically-appealing objects that spark interest and invite tactile interaction.

The collection reimagines every utility as beautiful sculptural objects that you can display and admire, instead of hide behind the TV or under the carpet. It combines “advanced engineering with timeless design,” setting what the brand calls “a new standard for modern charging and power solutions.”

The Swedish brand calls its lineup “a new breed of purposeful accessories” definitely designed for visibility. “For too long, cables and outlets have been treated as afterthoughts – hidden away, disposable, and poor in either technology, design or both. We believe they deserve better: to be quiet, functional, and naturally integrated into our spaces.”

The product line includes extension cords and USB-C hubs in geometrical shapes of circle, square, and cubes. The cables are made from yarn-based and tangle-free cord and the color palette in the collection is based on Le Corbusier’s Architectural Polychromy.

Meanwhile, materials like aluminum and matte composites make up the precision-engineered housing. These materials complement interiors instead of adding clutter. The Cords lineup include three different four-socket power boards, including options with magnetic under-desk mounting or a retractable cable.

Moreover, there’s a cylindrical USB-C hub with four ports that uses high-efficiency Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. It can charge multiple devices simultaneously. It delivers ultra-fast, reliable power in a minimal footprint and cooler operation than traditional silicon chargers.

Images courtesy of Cords