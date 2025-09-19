While the majority of Android OEMs compete for the top spots across various device segments, Carl Pei’s Nothing seems to do things differently. Instead of bumping heads with its rivals, the company is carving a niche of its own. By offering items with distinctive designs and unique features, like the new Ear (3), it is certainly generating a lot of hype among consumers.

If you step back and observe the products that leading firms dump into the market, it’s like everything is a copy of whatever is popular at the time. Meanwhile, Pei’s experience during his stint as a co-founder of the popular OnePlus brand is now paying off big time. An excellent example would be the latest pair of TWS earbuds.

The name Ear (3) implies this SKU is the third-generation hardware refresh of the series. From an aesthetic viewpoint, the signature transparent elements remain intact. Despite how these look, Nothing says the construction is rated at IP54, which makes them durable enough to withstand ingress from dust, sweat, and light rain.

Apart from its metallic accents, another notable facet that sets it apart from the older models is the Super Mic. Embedded within the 100% recycled aluminum housing of its charging case is a dual-microphone system with ambient noise filtering technology. It promises a more natural acoustic reproduction of the user’s voice.

Nevertheless, Nothing assures buyers that the Ear (3) earbuds still pack three directional microphones each. On top of the bone-conduction pickup module, these enable hands-free communication when paired with your smartphone. To trigger Super Mic, press the “Talk” button on the charging case just like a walkie-talkie.

Images courtesy of Nothing