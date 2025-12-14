When you do a lot of typing daily, a regular keyboard can eventually lead to discomfort and fatigue. While it’s not necessarily dangerous, some people are more prone to repetitive strain injuries. Apart from taking breaks every now and then, switching to ergonomic models is probably the best option. ZSA gives us the Voyager — a low-profile, split mechanical keyboard.

The brand is catering not only to users who crave comfort but also to those in the market for performance, customization, and more. From what we could tell, this SKU seems to have everything you could ever want from a modern input device. Unlike the bulkier options out there, this is as sleek as it gets.

ZSA indicates that the Voyager’s base measures 8 mm and another 8 mm from the top of the keycaps to the surface of the case. Therefore, we’re looking at a typing accessory that’s only 16 mm thick overall. This is likewise possible courtesy of the Kailh low-profile Choc mechanical switches (brown, blue, red).

For extra convenience and better cable management, three USB-C to USB-C cables of varying lengths (22 cm, 38 cm, 220 cm) are included. A USB-C to USB-A adapter is also in the box. Meanwhile, a carrying pouch is also a nifty bonus to organize everything for transport.

38 extra keycaps are also in the box, should you choose to configure the layout of your Voyager. As for add-ons, these snap into place with the help of magnets and orientation pins. ZSA offers a slew of accessories so users can craft a bespoke typing experience and even snap on a trackball in between the two halves.

