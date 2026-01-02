The absence of Google Mobile Services (GMS) hit Huawei hard when the trade ban was imposed in 2019. At the time, analysts considered it a formidable competitor against the likes of Apple and Samsung. Nonetheless, the company has bounced back in a big way. It is also one of the leading suppliers of premium devices such as the new MatePad 12 X.

Many Android OEMs are now pumping out feature-rich mid-range slates. These models typically offer the best bang for the buck when you’re on a budget. Furthermore, by including first-party accessories such as chargers, keyboard covers, and styluses, the value you’re getting is unbelievable.

If, for some reason, GMS is not that high of a priority, the MatePad 12 X is an affordable yet exceptionally capable option to consider. This sleek SKU features an all-metal unibody construction with slim bezels. It measures only 5.9 mm at its thinnest section and just weighs close to 20 ounces.

You get to choose from three stylish colors: Sakura Pink, White, and Greenery. According to Huawei, “natural mica powder is used in the shimmering pearlescent polish to achieve unique and breathtaking colour-changing effects that dazzle under different lighting and angles.”

A vibrant 12-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 2800 x 1840 can reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Thanks to the matte finish of the glass, reflections and glare are virtually non-existent. The panel can likewise dynamically shift between refresh rates of 30 Hz up to 144 Hz.

Pair it with the Smart Magnetic Keyboard and 3rd-generation M-Pencil to turn it into a productivity powerhouse. Digital artists will find the experience as close as it can get to pen and paper. Finally, the MatePad 12 X is packing six speakers for immersive acoustics.

Images courtesy of Huawei