You don’t have to be an audiophile to reminisce on the old days when portable CD players of varying shapes and sizes were a part of fashion. They were a trend back in the 1990s, but are seeing a comeback among today’s younger generation. Shanling’s EC Play combines modern and contemporary features. It recreates the old days, when CD players were a common part of everyday life.

The device comes in a square frame, but is smaller and lighter than other CD players Shanling previously released. It is lightweight at just 418g, yet still offers a robust aluminum construction. Meanwhile, tactile buttons replace today’s modern touchscreen interface, providing easy playback control while on the go.

Shanling’s EC Play also features a small screen for direct on-device access to the settings. Meanwhile, an active magnetic CD clamp ensures stable audio playback from any angle and even when used while active or on the go. Other features include a 3.55mm or a 4.4mm headphone output for gapless playback and a Cirrus Logic CS43918 DAC.

It also has a pair of SGM8262 amplifiers for great sound output. This music player runs on a built-in 3450mAh battery that offers up to 12 hours of continuous playback and a respectable 700mW @ 32Ω output power, covering everything from earphones to full-size headphones.

Moreover, a 3.5mm SPDIF Coaxial output reveals more details about the device’s functionality when it is stationary, conveniently adding CD playback to dedicated Hi-Fi DACs. Conveniently, a Bluetooth 6.0 receiver enables direct streaming from smartphones over AAC or LDAC codecs. This way, you’re not limited to the last track on the CD.

Images courtesy of Shanling