Beyerdynamic is an audio equipment brand that is probably the last that comes to mind when it comes to gaming. The company is typically more popular among audiophile circles for a good reason. However, given the video game market is extremely lucrative, this new SKU — the MMX 230 Wireless — was inevitable.

The use of Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity means these full-size over-ear headphones are compatible with a lot of systems. You can hook it up to your gaming rig, Nintendo Switch, and other handheld gaming PCs without issues. Sony’s PlayStation consoles and Microsoft’s Xbox ecosystem, on the other hand, rely on proprietary wireless technology.

Nevertheless, a dongle is included to overcome this limitation. The accessory can be conveniently stored inside the dedicated slot on the left earcup housing. Since audio cues are crucial in a lot of competitive multiplayer titles, Beyerdynamic ensures the MMX 230 Wireless is practically lag-free.

Furthermore, unlike its highly-regarded open-back headphones, these rely on a closed operating principle. No need to worry about background noise either as active noise cancellation (ANC) is available straight out of the box. Playing with headphones on for extended periods can eventually become uncomfortable.

Therefore, these bad boys are sporting velour fabric and plush memory foam for breathability. Meanwhile, each earcup houses 40 mm drivers tuned for precision with a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. Likewise, a handly flip-to-mute boom mic support environmental noise cancelling so team communication remains crystal clear at all times.

Download the companion app to remotely configure the optimal settings for each game in your library. The user-replaceable, rechargeable batteries last up to 60 hours when full — ideal for long gaming sessions. The Beyerdynamic MMX 230 Wireless is available in Black or Arctic White.

