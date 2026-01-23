Much like Apple, Amazon is generally considered the undisputed leader when it comes to e-book readers. The Kindle remains a household name, but it now faces stiff competition from the likes of Kobo, BOOX, reMarkable, and others. So far, the new model is generally well-received. Get ready to upgrade to the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft.

Originally, the two colorways were due to drop during the holiday season of 2025. However, the release date of the Fig version has been reportedly moved to early this year. The exact date is yet to be announced, but a quick check on Amazon still shows “coming soon.”

Comparing the Kindle Scribe Colorsoft to its predecessors, it’s sporting an 11″ panel. The listing on the online shop says it comes with a “front light, built-in notebook, AI tools, and support for popular cloud services.” Obviously, the main selling point of this device is the display.

The custom oxide-based screen touts a matte texture to closely mimic the feel of paper. Each package includes a Premium Pen stylus ideal for notetaking and a bit of drawing should you choose to. Amazon claims it is exceptionally responsive, and reviews seem to back up the claim.

With a larger form factor, you have more digital real estate to work on documents and other kinds of productivity. Unfortunately, the lower refresh rate means viewing videos is not a pleasant experience on this bad boy. It might be the only gripe we have, because everything else works as advertised. The Kindle Scribe Colorsoft is available with 32 GB or 64 GB storage options.

Images courtesy of Amazon