DJI’s global presence is bigger than ever. Not only does it remain the top supplier of commercial and recreational quadcopters, but the Chinese firm also dabbles in other types of consumer electronics. A segment it can potentially dominate in is portable power solutions. Its latest SKU due for release is the Power 1000 Mini.

It may not have the same capacity as the Power 2000, but it serves a similar purpose. For a power station of its stature, the new model surprisingly outperforms the previous outing. To find out if this bad boy can fit into your existing storage spaces, RV, or home backup system, the dimensions are roughly 314 mm x 212 mm x 216 mm.

Weight, meanwhile, is around 25.4 lbs. Another unique selling point of the Power 1000 Mini is its adaptability to a variety of usage scenarios. Use it to charge gadgets such as smartphones, drones, cameras, and more when outdoors. There’s also no shortage of ports, which means compatibility shouldn’t be an issue here.

When depleted, the unit can hook up to a power outlet or a car battery. solar panel, a vehicle’s DC (cigarette lighter receptacle), and more. The device is outfitted with a lithium ferrophosphate battery rated at 1,008 Wh to support a maximum output between 800W and 1,000W. DJI says it can maintain peak efficiency for up to 4,000 cycles.

As with every portable power station, safety matters. Thus, the Power 1000 Mini relies on a cutting-edge battery management system (BMS). You then have a combination of flame-retardant materials, moisture/condensation protection, and a slew of technical redundancies to maintain reliable operation.

Images courtesy of DJI