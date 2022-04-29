As TWS technology continues to improve, consumers now have more choices than ever before. Apple might still be the most popular option for those who want to keep up with the latest trends. On the other hand, those who crave high fidelity usually grab their gear from renowned brands. Sennheiser is ready to impress with the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3.

The German company has been in the audio game since 1945. With years of acoustic know-how under their belt, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 is engineered to deliver a superior sound experience. With the in-house True Response transducer system of its dynamic 7 mm drivers, you hear immersive stereo sound with deep bass, detailed highs, and natural mids.

Customize your experience with the new Sound Personalization function. It uses a guided listening calibration process to adjust the output accordingly. Since no two ears are anatomically the same, this feature takes personalization to an even greater level. Likewise, owners can also tweak it some more via presets or the equalizer.

Sennheiser understands how background noise can be distracting. Hence, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 touts adaptive noise cancellation. Microphones constantly monitor ambient sounds and automatically suppress them. For instances wherein you need to be audibly aware of your surroundings, just deactivate ANC or switch to transparency mode.

Meanwhile, latency is never an issue as the earbuds support codes like AAC, SBC, and aptX Adaptive. Each unit packs three microphones to ensure top-notch call quality. The touch control area of the housing features an engraving of the Sennheiser logo with a concentric circular texture. The MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 is IPX4-rated against moisture. Battery life is 7 hours or 28 hours with additional top-ups from its charging case.

Images courtesy of Sennheiser