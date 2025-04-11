Astell&Kern is recognized among audiophile circles as a leading supplier of products for high-fidelity music playback. Perhaps the most popular items in its catalog are the digital audio players. Although modern smartphones can play or stream your favorite tunes, it pales in comparison when it comes to sound quality. With the ACRO BE100, it’s time we share our beats.

There is no shortage of Bluetooth speakers in the market. However, each is built, designed, and tuned differently. Discerning ears will always choose wired options over wireless, but technological advancements ensure parity between the two is almost negligible. For example, this model packs “a 32-bit Hi-Fi DAC to provide a superior level of real Hi-Fi sound.”

Your ACRO BE100 easily stands out from the rest with a striking geometric aesthetic. Astell&Kern delivers a sleek device with a compact form factor that measures 10.28″ x 6.46″ x 6.73″ and weighs about 7.1 lbs. There are no carrying handles to speak of as its size should be easy enough to grasp and transport.

Within the enclosure are two 1.5″ silk dome tweeters for highs and a 4″ Kevlar fabric woofer for lows. Furthermore, a Hi-Fi Class-D AMP “guarantees consistent sound quality even at maximum volume and delivers crystal clear sound close to the original sound the artist and producer intended.” Each unit can reportedly output around 55W

Controls are mounted at the top of the ACRO BE100 with an illuminated knurled metallic dial for volume adjustments. Its Bluetooth connectivity supports popular codecs such as SBC, aptX HD, AAC, and LDAC. Hook up your smartphone or DAC via the 3.5 mm stereo auxiliary input at the rear. Astell&Kern offers the speaker in shades of white or black.

Images courtesy of Astell&Kern