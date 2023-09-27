Are you saving up for a pair of premium wireless headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC)? Apple’s marketing campaign for its audio product has likely prompted you to consider the AirPods Max. However, there are other options out there with better features at a fraction of the cost. Sennheiser is about to launch a new model – the ACCENTUM Wireless – so hold off until then.

To share some comparative insight regarding the pricing, Apple’s flagship ANC Bluetooth headphones retail for $549. Although we have to give it to the Cupertino-based tech firm when it comes to sleek design, Sennheiser’s latest is just as stylish yet sells for approximately $180 only.

The German brand already has a stellar reputation in the audio industry, so we believe the choice is a no-brainer here. Since most people wear their headphones for extended periods at a time, top-notch ergonomics is just as essential as sound quality.

The ACCENTUM Wireless sports soft-touch silicone linings on the headband and plush cushioned earcups. The latter also swivels on hinges to adapt to the user’s unique head shape. Each houses a 37 mm driver engineered for “a superior audio experience.” Hear brilliant highs, pronounced mids, and bold bass for an immersive audio experience.

Hybrid ANC technology keeps unwanted noises out, while transparency mode helps users stay aware of their surroundings when needed. Sennheiser also ensures the ACCENTUM Wireless goes the distance with its robust 50-hour battery life. As noted by the manufacturer, this is with active noise cancellation turned on. Furthermore, fast-charging support equates to 5 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes hooked up to the outlet.

Images courtesy of Sennheiser