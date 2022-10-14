Collecting watches from a specific manufacturer is a great experience until limited-edition models come out. As long as you preorder ahead of time, there won’t be any issues. However, there are instances wherein certain releases are exclusive to a region. Take for example this 500-unit launch of the Prospex SBDC181, which is only available in Japanese markets.

This bold and stealthy silhouette is a collaboration between Seiko and Helly Hansen. Fans of the watchmaker are sure to find ways to import this than miss out on this collaboration. Not long ago, Australia also saw the launch of two Prospex variants: The SPB347J “Noosa” and the SRPJ53k Eucalyptus.

The Prospex SBDC181, on the other hand, draws some design elements from the Norwegian supplier of professional-grade gear for various activities. Enthusiasts of both brands were quick to point out that its muse the is HH12050 sailing jacket. Seiko presents the timepiece in a 42.7 mm x 13.2 mm stainless-steel tortuga case in black.

You’ll notice that, unlike the left flank, the right case middle tapers closer to form guards for the crown at 4 o’clock. The elegant satin finish continues to the stainless-steel bracelet. Meanwhile, the case back shows engravings of the signatures and the watch’s number in the series. Within is a Seiko Calibre 6R35 24-jewel self-winding movement with a 70-hour power reserve.

The rotating bezel sports a matte black insert and holds a sapphire crystal. Against the black dial, we have the Seiko and Helly Hansen branding at 12 o’clock and 6 o’clock respectively. Applied hour markers line the edges of its minute track except for the date window at 3 o’clock. In contrast to the dark tone, the seconds hand of the Prospex SBDC181 is bright yellow.

Images courtesy of Seiko