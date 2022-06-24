Since its humble beginnings in 1881, Seiko has gone to establish itself as one of the world’s best watchmakers. For 2022, the Japanese company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Hybrid Diver’s. When you prefer your timepiece with a macho appeal, there are three variants of this model to match any discerning wearer’s tastes.

Seiko enthusiasts also call it the “Arnie” and movie buffs know exactly why. For those wondering, this is the silhouette that was on Arnold Schwarzenegger’s wrist in one of his earlier films – “Commando.” Meanwhile, its name comes from the fact that it sports both an analog and digital display.

It is available in three colorways: SNJ035P1 (black/blue), SNJ033P1 (stainless steel), and SNJ037P1 (black). The Hybrid Diver’s is under the brand’s Prospex Tuna range. It’s also a chunky bad boy at 46.92 mm x 50.94 mm x 14.19 mm. The robust case is fashioned from stainless steel and can withstand dives up to 656.17 feet.

Out of the trio, only the SNJ035P1 ships with a black silicone strap. The rest of the Hybrid Diver’s 40th anniversary watches come with a color-matching stainless-steel bracelet. However, all three showcase a black dial, with the SNJ035P1 as the only exception since the PADI emblem is visible at certain angles.

The hands and indices flaunt a coat of Lumibrite for low-light visibility. The Hybrid Diver’s 40th anniversary collection runs on Seiko’s H855 quartz-solar movement. You can find the digital display at 6 o’clock on the dial and it features LED backlighting. Only 4,000 examples of the Hybrid Diver’s 40th anniversary will hit retailers.

Images courtesy of Seiko