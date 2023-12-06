Audemars Piguet is a hallowed name in the watchmaking industry. Like most watchmakers that are held in such high regard, it relies on brand recognition to do all the marketing for them. However, there are occasions wherein they collaborate with celebrities to promote their products. Travis Scott becomes their latest ambassador with the release of the CJ x AP Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked.

Fundamentally, this is a mechanical timekeeping masterpiece just like every other Royal Oak released so far. However, there are aesthetic tweaks curated by Jacques Bermon Webster II — professionally known as Travis Scott or sometimes also called Cactus Jack. These are subtle tweaks that are easy to miss at a glance.

As we focus the spotlight on the CJ x AP Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked, everything unique about it unravels before our eyes. Audemars Piguet is not one to skimp on quality, which is why this reference sports a 41 mm “Full Chocolate” ceramic case in the series’ signature octagonal outline.

Meanwhile, the beveled edges of the fixed bezel as well as the exhibition case back are polished, while the rest of the surfaces tout a vertically brushed finish. Inside beats an in-house Caliber 5135 self-winding movement with a reliable 40-hour power reserve just in case the owner decides to take it off.

References to the artist come from the typography that appears all over the CJ x AP Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked. It’s also evident in the moon phase indicator and is a cool touch, to be honest. To match the overall theme, it includes a brown calfskin strap with a stylish jeans texture motif.

According to sources, this bad boy will run you about $201,0000 and only 200 examples are available. As of this writing, we checked and it seems the CJ x AP Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked has already sold out.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet/Travis Scott