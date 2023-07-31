As France prepares for the influx of people from across the globe for the 2024 Olympics, official partners of the event are also busy with their respective commemorative launches. OMEGA unveils a striking timepiece tribute in the form of the Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024. Although many will pass up on this special edition, collectors will snap these up in a heartbeat.

There is no word if the watchmaker plans to limit the production run of the diving watch, but reports confirm it is exclusive to official boutiques in the French capital. Interested buyers who can’t secure a unit now might eventually find one on the resale market but expect a significant premium tacked on. Hence, your best bet would be the grab one now.

Ask a friend who is currently on location to secure one or two for you if you can’t go in person. Anyway, let us sum up what OMEGA has done differently for the Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024. We have a familiar silhouette with its 42 mm stainless steel case, which is then adorned with a special mirror-polished Paris 2024 logo rendered in 18K Moonshine Gold.

The medallion is then accompanied by an engraved “Paris 2024” script and the iconic five rings of the Olympics. Returning to the top, we’re looking at an 18K Moonshine Gold rotating bezel with a laser-engraved diving scale, framing a white ceramic dial. The latter sports a distinct wave pattern and is lined with applied hour markers and hands in 18K Moonshine Gold.

Look closely to see the Paris 2024 logo near the tip of the seconds hand. OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Caliber 8800. This self-winding movement ticks at a frequency of 3.5 Hz and boasts a 55-hour power reserve. The Seamaster Diver 300M Paris 2024 includes a stainless steel bracelet, but buyers can likewise purchase the Paris 2024 NATO straps to express support for the games.

Images courtesy of OMEGA