The Sego Charger features an origami-inspired folding mechanism for quick and easy setup and pack-up. It’s also designed to withstand the outdoors with its robust construction guaranteed to last for many uses.

Inspired by deployable space arrays, this solar charger features solar panels held rigid and stable by smart magnets and strong hinges. Its “design combines the structural strengths of rigid and permanent solar panels with the portability advantages of folding panels.”

Folded, the Sego Charger packs down small at 7.5” x 7.5” x 1.25” and when deployed, measures 20” x 38.4” x 1/8” for a lightweight design that’s just 1kg. Moreover, it is IP67-rated weatherproof for outdoor-ready use. It can withstand hail, snow, and high winds without significant degradation to its solar panels. It uses lightweight and durable ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) laminated solar panels that are held together using embedded smart magnets that maintain their rigidity without manual latching. The magnets also help align the electrical connections.

This solar charger offers 25W of power from SunPower solar cells that absorb more sunlight than conventional monocrystalline cells thanks to the grid-line electrical contacts on the cell’s rear. Moreover, this charger comes with a tripod so you can set it up anywhere where there is sunlight, even on uneven surfaces. When it’s time to pack up, the panels fold down to a compact size, and the kickstand slides inside for easy storage.

The Sego Charger offers maximum charging capacity with multiple charging ports that enable simultaneous charging of devices, thus streamlining the charging process. It has a USB-C and a USB QC3.0 port.

Images courtesy of Sego Innovations