In true holiday fashion, some of the coolest product launches are usually scheduled just before the year ends. As always, patience has its perks and those who waited a bit before shopping now have more options to consider. The SEGA x Highground is a special collection of themed keyboards guaranteed to ignite nostalgia among gamers.

Despite the sudden and controversial price increase of RAM, it won’t deter people who have committed to upgrades this season. Since some PC gaming enthusiasts choose to build a fresh rig with brand-new parts and accessories, the capsule in question has plenty of SKUs to design a motif around with.

The SEGA x Highground series leans heavily on the Japanese gaming group’s official mascot. Its Sonic the Hedgehog franchise already has a legion of fans globally. It also continues to attract new ones thanks to the live-action movies. As such, most of the keyboards here feature some familiar faces.

There’s a model with Sonic and the gang against a colorful backdrop of keycaps. Another features the Blue Blur with special graphics and emblem. If you prefer a stylish tonal look, an all-blue unit is likewise available. For a more edgy aesthetic, the version with Shadow is the ideal pick.

Out of the entire SEGA x Highground keyboards, the Dreamcast theme is perhaps the most noteworthy. As SEGA’s final game system before it formally dropped out of the home console segment, it holds a special place in gamers’ hearts. Get your wallets ready, because the collaboration drops this weekend.

Images courtesy of Highground/SEGA