The keychain-friendly Miko charger is for the digital nomad, the globetrotter, the businessman, or anyone who relies on mobile technology for entertainment and communication. It’s the same size as a key fob, so it stays with you wherever you go. It’s compact and lightweight, yet big on utility, delivering an impressive 30W GaN charging power.

Sydney-born Chargeasap Technologies calls it the “world’s smallest 30W charger,” smaller than an AirPods case or even than a credit card. It is 60% smaller and 56% lighter than Apple’s 30W charger. It’s also 19% lighter than Apple’s 20W charger at just 1.65oz (46.8g), and delivers 50% more power.

Miko fast-charges devices with its thin, smooth, and snag-free design. It delivers up to 30W via USB-C PD 3.0, taking an iPhone 17 from 0% to 50% battery in roughly 30 minutes. Additionally, it comes with a 6.7-inch-long USB-C cable that doubles as a lanyard. The cable supports 30W fast charging and 480Mbps data transfer.

Moreover, the device features foldable prongs that tuck completely flat into the charger. It packs a 100-240V universal voltage, making it compatible with any standard travel adapter or multi-country powerboard. It supports different continents, including the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, and 50+ countries across North America, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Asia, and the Pacific.

Miko clips to keys, bags, or belt loops and stays there for years. It even comes in a stylish design, featuring a polycarbonate (PC) body and a premium vegan leather finish for a soft, tactile feel and secure grip. This GaN charger is available in Orange, Navy, and Tan colorways.

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Images courtesy of Chargeasap Technologies