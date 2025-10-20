When you live with cats, it has its ups and downs. Firstly, your feline companions are far different from canines. Don’t expect them to shower you with affection the moment you arrive. Also, they tend to hang out in the most curious of places. As the season grows colder, LG presents a unique appliance with several benefits. This is the PuriCare AeroCat Tower air purifier.

As mentioned earlier, some of the caveats with cat ownership si the fur and dander. People who are allergic or sensitive to these particles are in for a brutal time. As such, it’s important to regularly clean your furniture and floors. Meanwhile, you can let SKU AF25CATM keep the air free from contaminants.

Furthermore, it comes with a cool bonus your furry pal will no doubt enjoy. When the temperatures drop, these deceptively cute little creatures with fangs and claws tend to snuggle up to anything warm. It could be you, a spot near the space heater, or the PuriCare AeroCat Tower.

You see, LG cleverly mounted a heated dome seat directly above the main module as well as a step platform on the base. It should quickly turn into your cat’s favorite sanctuary. To save power, it only activates when the system detects your pet is on top.

Furthermore, it automatically adjusts the air purification intensity to help them relax. Since it’s already using weight sensors, owners can remotely monitor their cat’s weight and total time rested. To prevent accidental activation, the controls are located underneath the cradle

The PuriCare AeroCat Tower leverages cutting-edge filtration and UVnano light to destroy 99.99% of harmful pathogens and viruses. It measures 28″ x 31.5″ x 16.61″ and weighs 33.3 lbs. So far, the only color available is Clay Brown.

Images courtesy of LG