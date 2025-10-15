Are you gradually assembling a home gym? If so, what equipment or exercise machines are on the list? The usual items include dumbbells, a multi-purpose bench, free weights, a pull-up bar, a rowing machine, a recumbent bike, and maybe a treadmill. For runners, the latter is what you really need to splurge on. NordicTrack introduces the Ultra 1, a new premium flagship model.

Walking, jogging, and running are some of the most accessible exercises anybody can get into. Although cycling is just as popular, many find it extremely expensive in contrast. The “Ultra 1 is our most luxurious, premium treadmill yet. It delivers an unmatched fitness experience that immerses you in workouts around the world,” says the manufacturer.

Billed as the “#1 treadmill brand in the U.S.,# NordicTrack presents a one-of-a-kind experience. To make it as immersive as possible, we have several elements to learn about. Firstly, there is a 24” high-definition touch display that visually transports you to various locations during each session. Next are the eight speakers which generates a rich soundstage.

Last but not least are the dual vertical fans for a full-body airflow. All three make it feel like the real thing. Other fascinating aspects of the Ultra 1 are the intuitive controls. With a push or pull of a lever, you can adjust the speed and incline of the treadmill. Next is the cushioned deck, which reduces impact on your joints and focuses on the muscles instead.

A powerful brushless motor ensures the treadmill keeps up the pace until you finish. The Ultra 1 supports adjustments of up to a 15% incline and even a -3% decline to mimic dynamic changes in terrain. So far, the only caveat here is the paid iFIT membership to unlock even more versatility.

Images courtesy of NordicTrack