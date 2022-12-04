The bigger the yacht is, the more it needs smaller forms of transport to facilitate the arrival and departure of guests. Since gargantuan vessels are unable to approach ports or beaches where the water is not deep enough, this is where tenders or day boats come in. Sebastiano Canto shares his sustainable take with a concept he names the Enea.

His work is a winner of the Venice Boat Show 2022 design award and for a good reason. Unlike your typical monohull day boat, the Enea opts for a twin-hull configuration. Moreover, it also introduces an unconventional shape which supposedly enhances its efficiency when out at sea. You can see this in the bow section.

Instead of your typical catamaran design, Canto opts for a cutout that tapers into aerodynamic surfaces. His idea will supposedly “reduce weight and lateral wind resistance during manoeuvring, without compromising the seakeeping.” At 21 feet long with an 8-foot beam, the day boat is not lacking in space.

Canto’s stints with Vitruvius Yachts and Perini Navi tell us he knows a thing or two about watercraft. To make it even more appealing, the Enea comes with modular furniture and a fully customizable deck. The standard layout shows a clever use of seats and a table which turns into an aft sun bed.

The open transom provides direct access to the swim platform at the stern. At the bow are additional sun pads for those who want to work on their tan. Another awesome aspect of the Enea is its emission-free capabilities. Powering this day boat are two 3.4 kW Yamaha Harmo electric engines which allow the catamaran to reach up to eight knots in silence.

Images courtesy of Sebastiano Canto