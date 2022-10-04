Typically, people choose their footwear based on style. If it makes them feel and look good, that should be good enough. However, those who prefer shoes that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also durable and functional in various scenarios should choose wisely. SeaVees presents a cool option called the Beyond And Back Boot.

When you want the reassuring support of a boot, but the feel of a sneaker, this is a wonderful middle ground. This product is a collaboration between SeaVees and Jeff Johnson. The latter is an awesome advocate for adventure, a freelance photographer, director, writer, and brand ambassador.

It sports a Chelsea boot style silhouette that uses “Leather Working Group Certified rugged oiled leather” construction. This means your Beyond And Back Boot is practically waterproof and should get you through even on a rainy day or a walk at the beach. Depending on your personal preference, it’s available in Elmwood and Dark Navy colorways.

The former has contrasting elastic twin gore on each side, while it appears color-matched on the latter. To make it easy to slip on and off your feet, a nylon heel pull tab is there for you to grab onto. Just below that is a recycled cotton canvas with the screen-print of the Beyond & Back A-frame logo.

For additional eco-friendly points, the lining of the Beyond And Back Boot also uses recycled cotton canvas. SeaVees applies its memory foam footbed with airflow channels and perforations to aid in breathability and overall comfort. Finally, the recycled rubber outsole with a herringbone pattern gives you reliable traction and grip.

