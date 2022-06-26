Be loud and proud and wear your pride on your feet with the SeaVees’ Hawthorne Pride. These slip-ons celebrate four years of partnership with the Pacific Pride Foundation. $5 from each purchase of a pair goes to support the foundation as it continues to provide free and affordable services to the LGBTQ+ community.

In the style sense, this casual pair is one of SeaVees’ most versatile. It goes well with just about anything whether dress up or dress down. It comes with uppers made from smooth and soft cotton poplin twill for a laid-back style that is easy to clean and resistant to stains, tears, and rips. Each pair is then lined with recycled cotton canvas for added softness.

Meanwhile, for comfort, the SeaVees’ Hawthorne Pride features a perforated, custom-contoured footbed that not only supports but also keeps those feet dry and odor-free. Its outsole is made from genuine rubber while attractive detailing on the foxing tape has three stripes for a gradient effect.

As a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community, these slip-ons come with Progress Pride flag tags at the rear. The colorful outsoles even come in Pantone colors that pay homage to the Progress Pride flag.

The SeaVees’ Hawthorne Pride looks stylishly comfortable and easy on the eyes. It has a silhouette that harks back to the mid-1960s and evokes a summer vibe. It would look great in board shorts and a T-shirt. Since these are slip-ons, they come on and off in a breeze so you can dress up on a whim.

Images courtesy of SeaVees