SeaVees Beyond & Back Boot is a rough-hewn slip-on sneaker-boot perfect for those day-in and day-out adventures. It takes you where you want to go and takes you back home in comfort and style.

This hybrid footwear designed in collaboration with Jeff Johnson’s Beyond & Back combines the comfort of a casual sneaker and a rugged leather construction designed to withstand wear and tear. As inherent with leather, they age gracefully over time so your pair will always be uniquely your own. These are handsome boots not only have stylish aesthetics but also durable construction to handle adventure.

The upper of the SeaVees Beyond & Back Boot is made with water-resistant heavy cotton canvas, a recycled cotton canvas lining, and a rubber outsole. It boasts a Chelsea-inspired design with elastic twin gore on the ankle. It has a contrasting nylon pull tab for easy slip on and off. The tab features a recycled cotton canvas screen-printed Beyond & Back A-frame logo.

Moreover, a contoured, cushy foam footbed that has an extra heel-strike cushion helps keep your feet comfortable. SeaVees exclusive cooling system with perforations also aids with breathability so your feet stay dry. Meanwhile, the rubber outsole is made from recycled herringbone molded to provide great traction and grip.

The SeaVees Beyond & Back Boot uses “rugged oiled leather,” which is known for its special well-worn quality. It only gets better in time with the scuffs, markings, and color variations adding to its aesthetic beauty over time. It is born to stand out and give your feet the comfort it needs on any adventure.

