The SEATZAC Self-Inflatable Chair is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. It even has tech properties so it doubles as a power bank.

This lounge or gaming chair requires minimal manual labor. A simple push of a button is all it takes for it to inflate in a minute. Its ergonomic curved design makes it comfortable to sit on since it gives your back and neck support.

Whether you’re at home playing video games, watching TV, or sipping a cold drink by the pool or the beach, the SEATZAC Self-Inflatable Chair is a keeper. It retains its shape once inflated and does not roll over easily. It uses only the most trusted and reliable material to make it durable.

This air lounger is made from very strong ABS plastic that makes it water and tear-resistant. The addition of 210T lightweight polyester makes it easy to clean with just soap and water.

Best of all, the SEATZAC Self-Inflatable Chair comes with a built-in 2600 mAh lithium power bank. It can inflate the chair 20-25 times and can also charge your mobile devices. This makes the ideal sitting option when in the game room. It als comes handy when you’re outdoors since you know you not only have a place to sit on but somewhere to charge your devices too.

As with other inflatable chairs, the SEATZAC Self-Inflatable Chair folds down to make it portable. It comes with its carrying bag and is lightweight at just 920 grams. It even comes in bright colors and in two designs: the E-Zy and the E-Zy lounger/gaming chair.

Images courtesy of SEATZAC