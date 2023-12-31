This season’s dropping temperatures mean outdoor recreational activities involving water are out of the question. Unless you are on vacation somewhere tropical like Hawaii or other countries, it’s best to stay indoors where it’s warm and cozy. Take the time to plan for the next escapade and grab some new hardware while you’re at it like the SCUBAJET PRO!

This is a handy piece of equipment engineered for water enthusiasts who like to dabble in a bit of everything. What we have here is an all-in-one kit designed to motorize a wide range of experiences. As the manufacturer describes, it “is the result of meticulous craftsmanship, blending cutting-edge technology with unmatched performance.

Even if you are physically fit, paddling, diving, and swimming will eventually tire you out. The SCUBAJET PRO, on the other hand, allows us to focus more on our enjoyment. Outfitted with a 1,000W PRO jet engine, it’s powerful enough to help users reach speeds of up to 7 mph in or on water. Versatility is the name of the game here as it is ready for all kinds of fun.

In its default configuration, this bad boy serves as an underwater scooter ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and diving. However, it comes with extra accessories that allow you to mount it to a stand-up paddleboard. Two 100 Wh batteries pack enough charge for up to 40 minutes of action. The product page notes that these are deemed airline-safe as well.

Optional accessories also unlock more features of the SCUBAJET PRO, Replace the nose cone with the LED Beam attachment to illuminate your way at night. Plus, it looks extra cool when paired with a SUP as it casts an ethereal glow beneath the water. There’s also a handy travel case, an extra battery kit, and more. Mix and match to suit your needs.

Images courtesy of SCUBAJET