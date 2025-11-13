Blooming Furniture is an exploration into transformative furniture design. Its modularity adapts to different needs, making it a versatile addition to any indoor environment. Meanwhile, its structural design makes great conversation starter and centerpiece.

It’s a collection of transformative objects and furniture that draws curiosity and tactical interaction. The pieces change shape and function with touch and the transformation is possible using an internal mechanism that reacts with pressure and changes in weight.

Each piece in the Blooming Furniture collection is uniquely defined by its function and material composition. Take one piece for instance, which features an upholstered top and metal base. It shifts effortlessly between two forms, “like a pouf or side table that blossoms into a lounge chair.”

Its innovative design transforms from an upholstered table or ottoman into a comfortable armchair while maintaining structural integrity. Its aluminum base contains a mechanism that triggers the transformation.

The Blooming Furniture is a playful combination of functionality and design. Its upper section features luxurious upholstery, with a fully customizable fabric and color. The anodized aluminum base is also customizable.

“Blooming Furniture emerged from my research into moving mechanisms within furniture and objects. Through extensive experimentation, I applied this mechanism to a variety of designs. My goal is to move beyond a single chair and create a complete, recognizable collection,” designer Aaron Preyer says.



At the moment, the Blooming Furniture collection includes several test models, including a candlestick, coffee tables, a wall shelf, and a fruit bowl. Preyer adds the concept behind the design came from his deep fascination with movement and the natural ability of plants and trees to grow, bloom, and evolve, hence its name.

Images courtesy of Blooming Furniture