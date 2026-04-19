With a number of leaks to support speculation, we might finally see Apple drop its first foldable device this year. In addition to insider claims, mockups from third-party accessory brands are now circulating online. Unlike most book-style foldables, the upcoming smartphone will sport a wider form factor. To give us an idea of what to expect, here’s the Huawei Pura X Max.

Although the Chinese manufacturer’s handsets ship with HarmonyOS instead of Android, these still make up a huge chunk of sales in global markets. While there is no definite release date just yet, many believe this new SKU will launch ahead of the foldable iPhone. As the sequel to the Pura X, it features distinct features to make it worth the upgrade.

While we wait for Huawei to publish the official specifications, there are a few details to help generate hype. Firstly, we have the available colorways. So far, it seems the Pura X Max will also hit store shelves in five stylish shades: Zero Degree White, Phantom Night Black, Interstellar Blue, Vibrant Orange, and Olive Gold.

It’s unclear if the latter two are exclusive to the collector’s edition variants. Furthermore, RAM and internal storage options are at 12 GB/ 16 GB and 256 GB/512 GB/1 TB, respectively. Meanwhile, there are videos uploaded to YouTube that hint at stylus support alongside unique AI features.

The footage highlights some of these capabilities, which likely benefit artists and content creators. It could be a new M-Pencil model, or hopefully backward compatibility with the M-Pencil Pro. We will all find out when Huawei fully unveils the Pura X Max in the weeks to come.

Images courtesy of Huawei