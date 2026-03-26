There comes a time when people may actively avoid conversations with you. It could be an attitude problem, or maybe it’s something else entirely. The truth stings, but it might be an issue with oral hygiene, which leads to the dreaded halitosis. Never neglect basic dental care, and let technology help. Perhaps the Wave Pro can help.

Electric toothbrushes are already mainstream products. However, it does not mean there’s no room for technological innovations. Although it’s not necessarily groundbreaking, Laifen incorporates a unique function for effective cleaning. In fact, this new SKU is apparently “the world’s first oscillation & vibration electric toothbrush.”

What makes this possible is the in-house “servo system technology” for a “consistent and stable brushing experience.” These allow the business end of the Wave Pro to oscillate up to 60° and vibrate a staggering 66,000 times per minute. It seems a bit overkill, but the pressure sensors actively monitor performance to prevent gum and enamel damage.

Elsewhere, the soft TPE rubber-coated brush tips feature ultra-fine, spiral, DuPont bristles. Color indicators are also helpful, so you know when it’s time to replace the brush heads. Choose from three brush head options: Pro Plaque Removal, Pro Whitening, and Pro Gum Care.

As for the settings, users can pick between Daily Clean and Deep Clean. The Laifen Wave Pro is IPX8-rated waterproof, so no need to worry about exposure to moisture. With less than 55 decibels of noise, it won’t disturb the household when you need to wake up early for a quick brush. It’s available in ABS, ABS Transparent, Aluminum Alloy, and Stainless Steel.

Images courtesy of Laifen