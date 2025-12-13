Language barrier is always a hurdle when traveling to other countries or conducting meetings with foreigners. Thankfully, in this modern age of technology, translator devices are common, with some readily available in mobile apps. But AstraLink does more than that, as it also doubles as a power bank and a mobile phone stand.

This palm-sized and lighweight versatile tool keeps up with your dynamic lifestyle, with 8000mAh high-density battery to power up phones and other devices on the go. It can deliver two full phone charges and has a 15W MagSafe wireless and 22.5W super-fast wired charging, the latter can take devices from 0 to 50% charged in just 30 minutes.

AstraLink’s versatility is in its AI translation feature which is available in four modes. One is through an integrated GPT-5 tech-powered compact and lightweight AI earbuds. Equipped with ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), the earbuds ensure voice clarity even in crowded or windy outdoor settings. It provides accurate and natural translations across 100+ languages.

A two-ear conversation mode lets you share one earbud with a conversation partner for real time dialogue translation. The earbuds also actively analyze and structure conversations in real-time, which is ideal for meetings or brainstorming sessions, as they automatically extract key points and generate organized mind maps.

Third, the speaker mode lets you speak into the built-in microphone with the translation both played aloud and displayed on screen. Lastly, AstraLink supports real-time translation for video calls and voice conversations in 21 languages through a shared link.

Conveniently, the earbuds compartment hides a versatile built-in stand perfect for video calls or streaming. The device also doesn’t need any subscription to avail the language translation service. It even supports online text-to-AI image generation.

Images courtesy of AstraLink