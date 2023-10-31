Schaefer Outfitter’s Cody Jacket may be the epitome of everyday ranch and lifestyle wear especially when the temperature drops. But it’s made so comfortable that you’d be tempted to wear it for every errand, chore, or any event.

This outdoor wear can easily become your go-to layer with its classic silhouette and super soft interior. Inspired by trucker jackets of the 80s and 90s, this western stunner boasts both function and style. It is crafted from 100% cotton corduroy treated for water resistance and has a 100% poly Sherpa lining for warmth.

Meanwhile, the quilted sleeve lining is made with 80g PrimaLoft for added warmth and water resistance. This synthetic insulation offers lightweight comfort and warmth and is known to retain its heat even when wet. Schaefer Outfitter’s Cody Jacket also features a storm front zippered closure with two-way YKK metal zippers to seal the heat in for optimum warmth even in the most chilly days.

When it’s time to roll up the sleeves, the adjustable snap cuffs help. They also keep the sleeves snug, preventing the cold from seeping through. As for storing everyday on-the-go essentials, there are six options. This jacket has a couple of snapped chest pockets and two more below on each side. Two side-entry pockets also serve as hand warmers and storage for quick-access items.

Schaefer Outfitter’s Cody Jacket keeps you dry, warm, and comfortable whether you’re working outside or just walking around town. It also looks ruggedly handsome with a classic edge that they would look good worn to semi-formal events.

