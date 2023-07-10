If it’s watches inspired by aviation instruments that are appealing to your tastes, then be sure to check out Bell & Ross. The luxury brand based in Paris already has a sizeable catalog to choose from and it continues to add more models and variants. Its latest addition to the lineup is the BR 05 Chrono A523 and It stands out for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, if you’ve been an avid follower of the French watchmaker’s exploits, it’s clear they tend to stick with a particular theme. Their distinctive formula is a round dial framed by a square case. Moreover, they mostly stick to darker colorways which adds a tactical vibe to their products.

The BR 05 Chrono A523, meanwhile, is considerably special since it’s a collaborative edition. This chronograph is in partnership with the Alpine F1 team. In terms of overall construction and mechanical components, the underpinnings are that of the BR 05 Chrono.

We have a 42 mm x 14.25 mm steel housing in a satin finish with polished beveled edges. To the right is the crown adorned with the “&” symbol protected by guards which are then flanked by geometric pushers. A sapphire crystal covers the BR 05 Chrono A523’s black dial with applied baton and Arabic numeral indices.

A 30-minute counter sub-dial is positioned at 3 o’clock, while the small seconds is at 9 o’clock. A circular date aperture sits between the 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock hour markers. Super-LumiNova helps with visibility in the dark. The minute track forms a perimeter just below the tachymeter scale on the blue flange.

The BR 05 Chrono A523 is running on the BR-CAL.326. self-winding movement. “When Bell & Ross and Alpine join forces, it’s as much a meeting of values as a testament of technical partnership. What brings the two entities together is the same passion for precision mechanics and high performance,” reads the product page.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross