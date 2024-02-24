When you shop for a wristwatch, it all boils down to personal taste. As long as the build quality is solid and the timekeeping is fairly accurate, it doesn’t matter what others think. For example, the snobbish always preach about the superiority of mechanical over digital. Nonetheless, Casio’s G-SHOCK catalog always adds something fresh like the MRGB5000R-1.

The fact that this SKU is listed under the MR-G series should tell you of its top-shelf designation. Normally, shoppers expect to shell out just a little over $200 for the most basic option and probably over $1,000 for limited-editions or special collaborative models. This, on the other hand, retails for $3,100.

Although resin is typically the mainstay of G-SHOCK timepieces, there are exceptions which feature premium materials. For example, the MRGB5000R-1 sports the iconic octagonal form factor rendered in Ti64 titanium alloy and COBARION.

Plus, a sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating keeps the TN-LCD legible even when it’s exposed to accidental impacts. Its case measures 49.4 mm × 43.2 mm × 12.9 mm and weighs 103 grams. G-SHOCK pays tribute to the DW5000C-1B with the black DLC coating and gold IP finish of the buttons and other golden elements.

True to its namesake, this bad boy is water resistant up to 200 meters and is exceptionally durable courtesy of its in-house developed Multi-Guard Structure. Nothing too fancy on the MRGB5000R-1’s rear, but the screw lock case back is adorned with a bold engraving of the “MR-G” and “G” signatures.

It’s also solar-powered to keep everything functional for an insanely long period. The MRGB5000R-1 comes with a Dura Soft strap made from fluoro rubber and a one-touch three-fold clasp closure. Before we forget, Bluetooth connectivity is included for pairing with your smartphone.

The MRGB5000R-1 product page notes, “The bezel is formed from a total of 25 separate components instead of a single piece. Each part is polished prior to assembly to give the watch a sophisticated finish by skilled craftspeople, right down to the most challenging spots like recessed portions.”

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK