Ray-Ban’s Corrigan has gone bio-based. The Bio-Based series is a combination of style and function, boasting a unique yet modern design and lenses that hark back to the 1930s.

Ray-Ban is no stranger to classic designs that have stood the test of time, in terms of durability and style. The same goes for this limited-edition version of the RB RB4397. It boasts a rugged yet stylish silhouette with an irregular shape, a wide fit, and a frame that covers a more significant portion of the face.

Moreover, it has a high two-hole bridge for a more secure and comfortable fit. This design best suits those with a high nose bridge and lower cheekbones. For the Corrigan Bio-Based series, Ray-Ban stuck with its famous classic lenses developed for military use on the RB RB4397, to provide users with a high level of clarity, comfort, and protection be in under a bright sunny day or under the shade.

Meanwhile, bioplastic and bio-based materials give this classic design a reborn look for an unmistakable look and comfortable fit. The acetate frame comes with transparent brown temples and classic dark green lenses. Ray-Ban’s Corrigan Bio-Based series also offers other colorways including a transparent grey frame paired with mirror dark violet/red lenses for a bolder statement.

Ray-Ban also allows customization on the lenses on the Corrigan Bio-Based Sunglasses. For optimum vision performance, it uses anti-reflective and anti-scratch lenses. Meanwhile, for advanced light protection, it offers 100% UVA/UVB protection and blue-violet filtering. Every lens also comes with Ray-Ban’s iconic logo.

Images courtesy of Ray-Ban