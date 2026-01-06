If you have a choice as to what type of view to wake up to, what would it be? Except maybe for hardcore urbanites, most would choose a vast natural landscape. There are plenty to choose from, such as hills, mountains, trees, and bodies of water. Nevertheless, what greets visitors of the Sava River cabin is the gentle flowing waters on which it floats.

Nothing beats the serenity nature brings to the table. Homes situated far from the city can enjoy the peace and relaxation that the great outdoors offer. It’s why people love to go camping the classic way or aboard an RV. Meanwhile, this modest retreat by Studio MARSA’s Aleksandar Stanković is for a couple in Serbia.

Most people perceive the sovereign European country as a place with a harsh climate, where people are often miserable. However, those who have traveled there will tell you otherwise. The Sava River Cabin shows that even a modest blueprint can evoke appreciation for the environment. A pontoon (anchored) forms the foundation for the building.

The clients intend to use it as a gathering place for family and friends. The open floor plan, full-height glazing, and clerestory windows make the interiors feel spacious. Its construction mostly uses wood and metal to reportedly reflect the maritime influences of the area. It features a living room with a large L-shaped sofa, a kitchen, and a bathroom.

Its decks are directly over the water and perfect for those who fancy a quick swim. A ladder on the side makes it easy to climb back and dive right back in. At night, the Sava River cabin becomes a beacon of light amidst the darkness and looks ethereal from afar.

Images courtesy of Ivana Petrov/Studio Marsa