Wedged between existing buildings in Bucharest’s Bazilescu Street is a geometric structure from local practice Vinklu. The team transformed this sliver into its newest Boiler-Coffee locations called The Chapel, designed by Ștefan Păvaluță.

The team managed to turn this cramped space into something attractive and useful with the addition of an illuminated triangular vessel that dramatically pulls the attention skywards. This conscious architectural decision creates a dramatic sense of height with soaring ceilings.

In turn, it removes the potential claustrophobia brought on by the narrow foundation. The Chapel stands slightly elevated on the ground, accessible via a metal platform. It opens out to the street and stands out amid its surrounding buildings with its modern geometric frame clad in steel, exposed raw timber beams, and glass.

Tall glazing offers seamless indoor and outdoor integration and creates a sense of openness. Moreover, it invites natural light that creates a visual play of light and shadows throughout the day. Vinklu successfully transformed this cramped space into a communal area for city dwellers to converge.

Much like its namesake, The Chapel invites a community of coffee drinkers and commuters to sit down, pause, and take in the surrounding sights and sounds. Despite spatial constraints, the team managed to incorporate social dynamics and seamless circulation flow into the interior layout.

There’s a service area where customers come and go and bar seats lined along glass windows. Moreover, there are benches lined along the street near the shop. This structure is proof that great architecture doesn’t rely solely on sprawling real estate but also on creativity. It speaks volumes of the architectural opportunities offered by those that others easily dismiss as leftover space.

Images courtesy of Vinklu