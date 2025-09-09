Lately, there appears to be a surge in homes close to lakes. While not an entirely new concept, most of these blueprints are noticeably more modern. Thus, the structures stand out visually but do not clash with their surroundings. This is by no means an easy task for architects, yet Sticklab makes it look easy. This Lake Cle Elum cabin is an excellent reference.

The firm is based in Seattle, Washington, which suggests the team has a firm grasp of the natural landscape. There are plenty of steep ridges and rolling hills with plenty of potential to define a dramatic dwelling. We can safely say the residence in question here is one of the best we’ve seen so far.

The Lake Cle Elum cabin reportedly spans 2,800 square feet and stands to the west of the Cascade mountain range. At its elevation, it offers absolutely breathtaking views of its namesake’s waters below. With a variety of evergreen trees surrounding the property, you’re also looking at a serene and private space.

“The roof of this very modern Washington cabin is engineered to hold deep snow during winter months, and its thickness also allows for recessed interior shades to control intense summer sun. Materials are rugged and fire resistant,” writes Sticklab.

It’s unclear if the remote location makes this an off-grid affair. However, we can spot an array of solar panels on the roof for a hint of sustainability. Plus, the fact that full-height glazing clads most of the Lake Cle Elum cabin, natural lighting should easily fill its volumes by day. Overall, everything seems cozy courtesy of the timber, metal, and concrete building materials.

