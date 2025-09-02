The trending types of homes that the upper crust are regularly looking into these days are a mixed bag. Most still prefer luxurious mansions, the penthouses on exclusive residential towers, and those in gated communities. Sometimes, unique blueprints bordering on the whimsical are usually selling for a handsome price. For instance, this single-family townhouse at 251 East 71st Street.

Those in the real estate business point out that properties in the Lenox Hill neighborhood are very much in demand. As such, the expected pricing is typically north of $10 million. Meanwhile, this listing by Leslie Garfield can be yours for a cool $5,750,000, which is a steal. Apart from the favorable location, it’s a local icon dubbed the “Bubble House.”

“Originally constructed as a traditional brownstone in the 19th century, the building underwent a visionary redesign in 1969 by architect Maurice Medcalfe of Hills & Medcalfe. Medcalfe transformed the façade into a modernist icon with its smooth stucco exterior and signature convex oval windows,” reads the 251 East 71st Street official description

The total space spans approximately 4,736 square feet and features four bedrooms with five bathrooms. Apart from the distinctive presentation, future owners can also access a private garden for a bit of respite from the bustling city. Furthermore, lining the block are trees, evoking a connection with nature.

Do keep in mind that the 251 East 71st Street townhouse will require some renovation. Once you’ve settled in, Central Park, gourmet restaurants, boutique shops, and more are just a short walk away. According to the listing, it “stands out as a testament to originality and craftsmanship, ideal for a discerning buyer who values history, design, and individuality.”

Images courtesy of Leslie Garfield