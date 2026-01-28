Cardio Speeder is part exercise bike and part elliptical machine. Invented by Montana-based outdoor gear designer Marty Williams, it does away with the bike seat for a much more complete, high intensity workout.

By removing the seat, the rider is forced into a leaning or standing position. The design suspends the body over the frame and engages the arms, shoulders, and core muscles for a full-body workout. It features a “procumbent” (forward-leaning) riding position that is far more comfortable, because there is no saddle pain.

Moreover, removing the seat tube on the Cardio Speeder allows for four different riding positions. It also makes it easy to get on and off without having to adjust a saddle or step over a frame like with regular bikes.

Its seat-free design aims to improve cardiovascular health and boost calorie burn, while being friendly on the joints. This exercise machine gets the heart pumping faster than a regular bike, hence helping you burn more calories in shorter workouts. It also improves VO₂ max, which in the long term improves heart health, endurance, and longevity.

With the procumbent design, the Cardio Speeder removes stress on the wrists, lower back, and knees, making it an ideal option for those with arthritis, back pain, or joint sensitivity. Meanwhile, other features of this exercise machine include a 50-lb (23kg) flywheel with a belt drive and a bar-mounted resistance dial. It also has a Bluetooth display that connects to apps such as Zwift, hip and elbow pads, and pedals with SPD cleats on one side and toe cages on the other to prevent slippage. This machine can support riders up to 136kg of weight.

Images courtesy of Martoni