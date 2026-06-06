A hospital is where people usually spend most of their time while recovering from a major surgery. Sometimes, it’s also where folks who need a prolonged treatment regimen to address certain ailments. Unfortunately, many would agree that they would rather stay somewhere a bit more cozy, such as their home, or maybe a luxury retreat. Well, if you have money to burn, the Clinic Les Alpes might be the best option out there.

Think of it as a unique type of getaway. One wherein you get to bask in all the high-class services comparable to a five-star hotel or resort. Before anything, interested parties should know what types of patients and conditions are supported by the facility. These are listed under three categories: Mental Health, Behavioral Addiction, and Substance Addiction.

So if you or a loved one experiences any of the conditions listed on the Clinic Les Alpes website, then it should be eligible. The first step of your journey to recovery and wellness starts with a trip to the town of Montreux, Switzerland. The location alone already presents a serene landscape with majestic views of Lake Geneva and the Alps.

The building may seem like a traditional type of design from the outside, but it’s brimming with cutting-edge amenities and lavish interiors. Accommodations are as opulent as it gets, with a blend of the contemporary and classic. Among the other rooms guests can access are the library, terrace, study, and drawing room.

A vacation at the Clinic Les Alpes wouldn’t feel complete without sumptuous meals. However, since there might be some restrictions in place, “all patients work with our in-house dietician to create a menu that is unique to their needs and tastes.”

Images courtesy of Clinic Les Alpes