The Saucony Shadow 6000 Sneaker in Mercury lets you run those miles with ease and comfort thanks to durable and breathable construction and shock-absorbent cushioning. These are running shoes that never disappoint whether you’re tackling the tracks or the road less traveled.

First introduced in 1991 as a high-mileage running shoe, this pair features a strong and durable upper made with mesh for breathability and a combination of nylon and pigskin suede overlays that give it its classic look. They also come equipped with an EVA midsole and triangular lugs that offer great grip in various conditions.

Best of all, these running shoes boast great cushioning and shock absorption for great energy return. The Saucony Shadow 6000 Sneaker in Mercury uses an ionic cushioning system called PWRRUN. This is the label’s premiere cushioning material characterized by a beaded foam made from a proprietary blend of PEBA polymers. It is half the weight of an EVA foam, 28% lighter to be precise, and is exceptionally bouncy.

The award-winning PWRRUN tech is also 3x durable and 2x flexible to aid with fluid transitions, powerful take-offs, and softer landings. It brings a spring in your step as it absorbs 5% more impact for quick energy return at 88%. Aside from the cushioning system, this performance footwear also comes with a premium sock liner and a retro silhouette.

This is a vintage-style trainer in an attractive colorway and with amazing detail and quality. They are light on the feet you may never want to stop running. The Saucony Shadow 6000 Sneaker in Mercury also comes with details on the tongue that call out the distance between Mercury and the sun.

