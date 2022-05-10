Whenever a sports apparel manufacturer releases something new, some become icons of a generation. it could be a matter of style, performance, and comfort, which makes it so popular. Saucony may not be as recognizable as other American brands, but it has a loyal following. As such, runners may want to check out the Shadow 5000 Premium

Just like most athletic footwear labels, Saucony turns back the wheels of time to bring back a familiar silhouette. The Shadow first made its debut in 1989 as a sporty trainer. Those who were into running favored its comfort and performance. It was what many considered innovative at the time.

It’s making a comeback with contemporary tweaks in tow. As with any revamp, the Shadow 5000 Premium strives to keep the visuals as close to the classic as possible. From what we can see, this modern take on the original is an exact copy visually. The nylon mesh upper peeks out from the quarter, vamp, and collar.

Wrapping over it are suede overlays. Also, a nylon mesh tongue showcases a label with the Saucony branding and Shadow 5000 Premium text. The panels on the lace cage, badge, and other sections appear to be regular leather. The kicks feature a “lace-up front with speed lace mid and top eyelets” as per the product page.

Saucony branding also appears on the sockliner alongside the logo. Take each stride with confidence as the EVA midsole absorbs impacts and generates exceptional energy return. Traction is never an issue as well as the XT-600 triangular lugs of its rubber outsole offer a reliable grip. The Shadow 5000 Premium is available now and in three colorways: Beige/Blue, Blue, and White/Yellow.

Images courtesy of Saucony