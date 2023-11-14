French outdoor gear brands Satisfy Running and HOKA have joined forces to redesign a beloved sneaker into a high performance running shoe. The result is the Satisfy x Hoka Clifton LS, which has been modified to make it trail ready.

This performance-focused model boasts a combination of style and functionality featuring a custom-engineered breathable and water-resistant mesh and ripstop nylon upper inspired by topographic maps. It employs a Salomon-esque toggle lace-lock system in place of traditional laces to ensure a secure and comfortable fit. Then there’s the classic HOKA chunky molded EVA midsole and Durabrasion Rubber outsole for comfort and durability.

Other notable additions include the double heel pulls that are a nod to climbing shoes while the speed lace system minimize friction and enables for easy transition between road and trail. There are also reflective elements on the toe cap for easier visibility in the dark should you decide to go running at night. The Satisfy x Hoka Clifton LS comes in two colorways: Forged Iron featuring black and brown hues and the Celdedon Tint with beige and white hues.

In terms of branding, there is subtle co-branding on the upper and insole. This performance footwear is part of the Fall/Winter 2023 season release and expected to come out on November 16. Pricing details revealed the pair will retail at $225 and will be available for purchase from official stores of Satisfy and HOKA.

The Satisfy x Hoka Clifton LS is just one of the many recent sneaker collaborations of HOKA as of late. It comes fresh from the release of a Frankenstein’d Mafate Three2 with Nicole McLaughlin last week. In September the brand also teamed up with BEAMS for an updated version of the Tor Ultra.

Images courtesy of Satisfy Running