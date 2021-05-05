Saola prides itself in bringing high-quality, stylish, eco-friendly, and sustainable footwear that can go with any occasion, whether dress down or dress up. They use recycled and bio-based materials for their kicks. The Saola Mindo Sneakers, for one, are comfortable to wear and they also leave a smaller footprint on the environment.

Designed for all-day comfort, these super lightweight sneakers use a combination of vegan leather and knit for their upper. It uses 60% PU and 40% recycled PET from plastic bottles for the leather and 90% recycled PET (six plastic bottles) for the knit. What you get is a durable, stretchy, and breathable mesh and canvas upper.

Meanwhile, the insole of the Saola Mindo Sneakers uses 100% natural cork, recycled Bloom Foam (harvested algae) cushioning, and EVA. The foam molds to your feet over time for a perfect fit. The lightweight outsole uses recycled EVA and natural rubber at high contact points for durability while the rounded laces are from 100% organic cotton.

A pair of these kicks guarantees a return of 2,6 gallons of clean water and cleans 8 m3 of air. Not to mention they are super comfortable to wear because of the stretchy breathable upper, which makes it the ideal warm-weather footwear and especially look good with distressed jeans. Likewise, it is extremely lightweight. One shoe only weighs less than 0.4 pounds.

The Saola Mindo Sneakers even has a removable insole so you can separate it during a cold machine wash. You can also hand wash it using a wet cloth. These kicks are available in five colors namely Burnt Olive, Fossil, Navy, Charcoal, and Obsidian.

Images courtesy of Saola