As one of the world’s leading yacht companies, it’s extremely crucial to deliver a vessel that exceeds all expectations. After clients settle on the series and model, the next step is to discuss the customization options available for said hull. Thus, we can safely say that each ship that leaves the yard is virtually a one-off. Nonetheless, there are exceptions, such as the new 74Steel.

According to Sanlorenzo’s announcement, this magnificent 243-footer is a fresh addition to its ever-evolving fleet. With a gross tonnage of approximately 1,920, you can say there’s a crazy amount of space to work with. Also, the firm knows it and presents a superyacht that’s absolutely filled to the brim with opulent amenities.

Even after accounting for an estimated 12 guests, the 74Steel is offering owners something others in the same class cannot. To establish just how lavish the shipyard can go, this hydrodynamic hull boasts a 3,200-square-foot private deck. Moreover, 1,400 square feet of this is within the superstructure, while the rest is al fresco.

Taking things ever further are a sky lounge, a swimming pool that doubles as the ceiling for the beach club, and a VIP suite with a lounge of its own. This is a luxury vessel that will leave a lasting impression on anyone who is lucky enough to set foot on board.

“With 74Steel, materials, layouts, and atmospheres are realised through meticulous dialogue with each owner, elevating customization to co-authorship. This is beyond made-to-measure yachting,” writes Sanlorenzo Yachts. Finally, propulsion and power come from twin MTU 16V 4000 M53 engines.

