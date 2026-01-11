It seems like luxury yachts constantly grow in scale every time something new is on the drawing board. Afluent clients have no qualms about cost as long as it meets their expectations, and shipyards are just happy to oblige. The bigger the vessel, the more amenities it can fit, which is probably why the Project 717 is as massive as it looks.

Feadship lists the overall length at roughly 162 feet but does not specify the beam dimensions. Just by the sporty outline of this monohull, we can safely assume it cuts through water like a hot knife through butter. Although many other superyachts also feature a similar form factor, it’s the interior and exterior blueprints that truly matter.

Sources claim the Dutch shipbuilder has kept progress on the Project 717 confidential for quite some time. We’re just now learning that Studio De Voogt is closely working on this magnificent model as well. Despite its sleek and clean profile, the volumes within are as spacious as possible for a watercraft of its size.

To maintain its wedge-like form factor, yet provide a larger area whenever it’s needed, we have fold-down bulwarks. It’s a clever and intuitive solution that should be a standard on these types of recreational vessels. Elsewhere, the sundeck is where you’ll find a flybridge, a dining area, a bar, and lounge space.

“When the fold-down bulwarks are open, the deck space and uninterrupted views are comparable to those of a yacht nearly twice this size, enhanced by the generous ceiling on the aft deck,” notes the studio’s senior designer, Jan Schaffers, regarding the Project 717.

Images courtesy of Feadship