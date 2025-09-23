When you have a fear of heights, there are plenty of awesome experiences to miss out on. Usually, folks who have acrophobia avoid air travel, tall structures, and other situations that take them high up. Sadly, it also means lavish homes like the Casa Piscina del Cielo are out of the picture as well. It’s a shame because the views there are to die for!

Anyway, this modern abode perches on the cliffs of Punta Garrobo, Zihuatanejo. The natural surroundings were taken into account so that the dwelling almost disappears against them. Zozaya Arquitectos is behind the blueprint, which overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The project was only completed this year, and we envy the owners of this magnificent retreat. While the vast waters below draw your breath away, another notable feature is the central palapa-roofed building. The studio says it is where you’ll find the Casa Piscina del Cielo’s main social spaces.

It likewise connects the rest of the other volumes. When you fancy a dip, there’s an 88-foot-long cantilevered pool extending over the edge. Only the brave should venture out to the farthest point and stare through the transparent base. Let’s just hope the window doesn’t break.

“Vertical circulation is achieved through staircases, ramps, and an elevator, ensuring full accessibility. On the lower level, the main bedroom and a gym open onto a terrace lookout,” writes the firm about Casa Piscina del Cielo. “Using local materials, cross ventilation, and a passive approach, this home celebrates the harmony between architecture, nature, and the horizon.”

Images courtesy of Zozaya Arquitectos