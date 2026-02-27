Well-heeled individuals operate on an entirely different level. When money flows freely, you have access to practically everything with a price tag or fee. This includes international escapades on a whim. You’ve likely heard of the French Riviera — a highly romanticized region in France. Those dreaming of living there, a modern single-family home in Mougins is up for sale.

It is remarkably rare to see a piece of premium real estate in such an area hit the market. The listing is by Sotheby’s International Realty and is currently handled by its agent Joshua Hardman. As of our writing, the cost of ownership is approximately a whopping $29,526,397.

If you enjoy the beauty and charm of the Côte d’Azur, this would make an awesome vacation retreat. Details about the luxury villa place the complete address in the county of Alpes Maritimes, Mougins, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, 06250, France.

It stands on a verdant lot of around 13,149 square feet, while the residence spans 12.098 square feet. As with properties of this caliber, the dwelling comes with a wellness area, a wine cellar, a detached guest unit, a full staff apartment, and a huge swimming pool, among others.

“The main house is arranged over three levels: Ground floor: entrance hall, guest toilet, double garage, separate kitchen, dining room, TV lounge, main living room with fireplace, two guest suites, and a first master bedroom,” reads the official listing.

There are a total of nine bedrooms and nine full bathrooms. Also, contemporary touches define the spaces inside and out, with plenty of windows to fill the interiors with natural lighting by day. Sotheby’s International Realty also states that it’s “in a sought-after residential area of Mougins.”

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty