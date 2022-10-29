With each hardware generation, Samsung introduces innovations and upgrades to make their foldable smartphones even more intuitive and durable. The Galaxy Z series is now the company’s premium offering headlined by the Fold4 and Flip4. The two have been available for some time now, but Chinese markets are about to get exclusive versions dubbed the W23 and W23 Flip.

As far as dimensions and folding mechanisms are concerned, the China-only versions are fundamentally identical. However, the South Korean consumer electronics company confirms these are a tier higher in specs and premium craftsmanship than their global counterparts.

Moreover, there are some aesthetic tweaks to appeal to buyers in their target market. Samsung is collaborating with China Telecom to bring the W23 and W23 Flip to the masses. Both models are flaunting rose gold metal frames in addition to ceramic back covers instead of glass.

Each handset also features a stylish golden emblem on the rear which translates to “Heart of the World” in English. From a technical specification standpoint, the W23 and W23 Flip come with a 16 GB RAM along with 512 GB of internal storage. There was no indication of changes to the chipset and lack of memory expansion slots.

To further elevate its luxe appeal, the spines of the hinge system show a sophisticated diamond pattern texture. An engraving of the Samsung branding is still in the middle here. Meanwhile, the imaging capabilities of the W23 and W23 Flip should match that of their regular versions. We’re assuming Google Mobile Services and certain apps will not be supported given the local regulations against specific software.

Images courtesy of Samsung